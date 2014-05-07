RSS

Drake

art2.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

khris davis milwaukee brewers.jpg.jpe

They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more

Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

jae ace milwaukee rapper.jpg.jpe

A relative newcomer to the Milwaukee rap scene, Jae Ace perked ears earlier this month with his single "Quota," a hardened slab of street rap that banged with unspoken menace. As it turns out, that song was something of a red herring. Ace's new mi.. more

Dec 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

blogimage5469.jpe

Drake is always anxious about something, but his concerns are probably not the same as yours. On his debut full-length album Thank Me Later, the Canadian rapper worries that his friends are after his money, that his remarkable success might change.. more

Jun 14, 2010 8:38 PM On Music

blogimage10138.jpe

Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9797.jpe

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4144.jpe

Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4045.jpe

In a bill that almost single-handedly atones for the dearth of rap acts at this year’s Summerfest, Lil Wayne and a slew of chart-topping rappers and R&B singers share a Wednesday, Sept. 2 bill at the Marcus Amphitheater which includes Young Jeezy,.. more

Jul 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5469.jpe

(1) While investigating a robbery at The Beer Store in January, Toronto police officers sa Newsday ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4391.jpe

When you think of the Milwaukee Ballet,visions of sugarplum fairies probably dance though The Nutcracker ,A&E Feature more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Voters in the 21st Assembly District (South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and two wards of Milwaukee) will have a chance on November 4th to select someone other than incumbent Mark Honadel. In my view, Representa,Letters more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage4045.jpe

  Genesis skipped Wisconsin during last year's reunion tour, but the three-DVD box se When In Rome 2007 ,CD Reviews more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage4391.jpe

The roster of guests is about as subtle as the air horns that blare throughout the song: Kanye West, Lil Wayne andwait for itEminem, making a rare appearance outside his usual Aftermath circle. The star, though, is the top-billed performer, Drake,.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES