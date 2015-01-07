Drawing
Check Out This Charming Drawing Of The Wisconsin Gas Building
Perusing the Milwaukee subreddit today I stumbled across this vintage-esque drawing of the Wisconsin Gas Building with its iconic glowing blue flame (which apparently can give you the weather forecast). The artist's name is John O'Neill and you ca.. more
Jan 7, 2015 11:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Racine Art Museum Celebrates Beth Van Hoesen
Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Miniature Drawings, Monumental Impact at JMKAC
As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
American Café
Inspired by countercultures including the American greasers of the 1950s and the British rockers of the 1960s, American café racer motorcycle culture has never been fully understood, the producers of the documentary American Café more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee