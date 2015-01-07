RSS

Drawing

Perusing the Milwaukee subreddit today I stumbled across this vintage-esque drawing of the Wisconsin Gas Building with its iconic glowing blue flame (which apparently can give you the weather forecast). The artist's name is John O'Neill and you ca.. more

Jan 7, 2015 11:34 AM Around MKE

blogimage18673.jpe

Many artists have extraordinary careers and yet remain relatively unknown to the masses. The Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the work of one such artist from the San Francisco area in the upcoming exhibition... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18266.jpe

As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11117.jpe

Inspired by countercultures including the American greasers of the 1950s and the British rockers of the 1960s, American café racer motorcycle culture has never been fully understood, the producers of the documentary American Café more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

