Drink Wisconsibly
Kick off the Packer Season with a Tailgate!
Pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest beers and kids going back toschool are all key components to one of the best seasons: Packer Season! Drink WisconsinblyPub (135 EastNational) wants you to start the season offright with their outside tai.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:14 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Walk the Point Offers a Sample of Milwaukee’s Up-and-Coming Dining District
Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more
Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Student Veterans
Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features