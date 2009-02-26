Dvd Revieews
Lady Helen Mirren
In perhaps her most familiar role before winning an Oscar for The Queen, Helen Mirren played the determined police inspector of “Prime Suspect.” In the British mini-series “Painted Lady” (out now on DVD), she is a determined woman working with an.. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
What Makes Sammy Run
Lately some of the movies made for cable are better than many of the movies made for the big screen. Good movies in that medium go back years. It’s where Steven Spielberg got started. But who remembered that they went back as far as the 1950s? Th.. more
Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Photos: Juniper Tar
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Niyaz
Age-oldtraditions come alive in a sound as contemporary as today on Niyaz’s Nine Heavens ,CD Reviews more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews