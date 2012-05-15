Dvorak
Bel Canto Delivers Dvorak's 'Stabat Mater'
Next up for the Bel Canto Chorus is Dvorak's classic Stabat Mater, directed by maestro Richard Hynson. First performed in Prague in 1880 (and also known as the “Czech Messiah”), the solemn score was composed to honor Dvorak's daughte more
Frank Almond's Rich Sounds at MSO
The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more
The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more
MSO on the Road to Whitewater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more
