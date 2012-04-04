RSS

Dylan

blogimage18279.jpe

Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Reading academic film studies can be frustrating, especially when it tries to reduce the complexity of the human experience mirrored in the movies to some quasi-Marxist dogma or once-fashionable postmodern theory. It can be both irritating and in.. more

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Dylan's Run/Walk has been a highlight for Milwaukee's Autism community since 2001. The run So listen, this Englishman, a Frenchman and anIrishman were at the pub dis cussing famili ,Sponsored Events more

Sep 7, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES