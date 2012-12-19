RSS

Eagle'S Nest

tumblr_mes64qjkan1r3af9zo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

blogimage5689.jpe

Dec 2, 2011 3:40 PM On Music

blogimage5689.jpe

The Wooldridge Brothers were one of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early ' Days Went Around ,CD Reviews more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES