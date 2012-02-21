Early Cinema
A Short, Busy Life
<p> Thomas Ince is often remembered as the character in Peter Bogdanovich's film <em>The Cat's Meow</em>, murdered on William Randolph Hearst's yacht when the drunken, jealous media titan mistook him for the philandering Charlie Chaplin. The leg.. more
Feb 21, 2012 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Magic and Movies
Movies were once magical, especially in the early days before the marvelous became commonplace. In Disappearing Tricks: Silent Film, Houdini, and the New Magic of the Twentieth Century (University of Illinois Press), Matthew Solomon reminds us t.. more
Jun 18, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hidden River Art Festival Returns to Wilson Center
In Brookfield, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts hosts its annual HiddenRiver Art Festival. Underneath huge white tents, the event features theoutstanding fine art of 80 Wisconsin artists.Inside these grand tents, individ,Art more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fans of Fantomas
They are legendary among students of early film, Fantomas and Les Vampires, a pair of serials from the 1910s. Their pulp fiction stories looked ahead toward the fantastic strain in action cinema, while seeming to invert the moral universe adopted.. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Time To Kill
It takes a while for the post-hardcore metal to gel on this debut album by Wisconsin Rapids thrashers Time To Kill, but when it does, it portends better things to come. The affectations and antagonism of vocalist Nicole Williams sound since... more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews