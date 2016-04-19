Ed Begley
The Winter, Sembene! & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
One of the most cinematically compelling recent films in any genre, the enigmatic horror story by director Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, The Winter, depicts the porous boundary in the human imagination between fantasy and reality, past and pre... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Dark City and Union Station
As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more
Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bing Crosby
Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews