Ed Flynn
Chief Ed Flynn and the Future of Constitutional Policing
Now more than ever, it will be up to local police chiefs like Milwaukee’s Ed Flynn to make sure their officers are enforcing the law in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. more
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Sending the Wrong Message on Drugs
The effort to lower fines for small-scale possession of marijuana in Milwaukee, led by Ald. Nik Kovac, is one of the first rational political steps in the state toward reducing the widespread human damage that is caused not by pot, but by l... more
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names Names
The Perils of Reform
There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Outside Audit Finds MPD Did Not Manipulate Crime Data
An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more
The Backlash of Ignorance
It sure didn’t take very long for extremists to begin desperately trying to sidetrack the growing movement to finally taking intelligent steps to reduce America’s deadly epidemic of mass murders. more
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
MPD Chief Ed Flynn on Illegal Strip Searches
MPD Chief Ed Flynn has been in the hot seat for thepast few weeks. In an apparent attempt to build a better case for thedepartment, Flynn has been giving interviews to local media. Last Friday, Flynnstopped by the Shepherd’s offices to discuss .. more
MPD Chief Ed Flynn on Derek Williams’ Death
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn.He’s had to defend his officers’ conduct in the in-custody death of Derek Williams, the U.S. Attorney’s office has begun investigating... more
Issue of the Week: Williams’ Death Must Be Thoroughly Investigated
As of this writing, we don’t know if U.S. Attorney James Santelle will investigate the death of Derek Williams while in the back of a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) squad car... more
