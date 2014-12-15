Ed Makowski
Through A Mirror Ball into 2015 and More: A Couple of theatre-based options for New Years
As always, there are a lot of options out there for New Year’s Eve. One of the more stylish theatre-related options just might be Alchemist Theatre’s Studio 54-style 1970’s retro New years Eve Party. They’re inviting people to step into the new ye.. more
Dec 15, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pfister Narrator Ed Makowski
Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
A Poet’s True Voice
Ed Makowski is a 29-year-old Milwaukee poet with a true voice. Under the pen name Eddie Kilowatt, which he no longer uses because “[He] almost had to develop multiple personalities,” he has published two collections: Manifest Density (2006)... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff