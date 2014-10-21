Eddie Vedder
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Bob Dylan’s Tribute Concert
In 1992, Bob Dylanwas in one of his periodic creative slumps as a recording artist, and his liveshows were already getting shaky. Perhaps the admiring musical cast assembledthat year to mark the 30th anniversary of his firs.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
West of Memphis
The local media called it “the break the police were waiting for.” In 1993, three teenagers were arrested for the murder and sexual violation of three eight-year old boys, their bodies fished from a trickling creek in West more
Mar 10, 2013 9:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
R.I.P. Dennis Flemion, of The Frogs
Some more sad news for the area music scene: A missing swimmer who presumably drowned after disappearing in Racine on Saturday has been identified as The Frog\'s Dennis Flemion. He was 57, the <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/diver.. more
Jul 10, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Repo Men
For a price, any organ in your body can be replaced. But it can also be repossessed. Repo Men stars Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. To get your chance to get into the advanced screening of this movie (Tuesday, March 16 at the Majestic at 7:30... more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips
The People Speak
Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes 1986-1987
It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by history—yes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched television—or, more accurate more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
If You Release It, They Will Exploit It
It's 5 p.m. as I write this, and although Record Store Day will run for another three or four hours at least, scalpers are already selling its limited-edition releases on eBay with predictable mark-up. Leonard Cohen's 7-inch is going for $25; The .. more
Apr 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
M&I Bank Annual Holiday Display
The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays
Eddie Vedder @ The Riverside Theater
The tension was there from the beginning. Rowdy and soused, the crowd cheered for a rock show. What they got instead was Eddie Vedder alone on a stool, wearing a leisurely pair of white pant,Concert Reviews more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 5 Comments
Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder’s deep-throated yowl has been parroted by some of the very worst modern Into The Wild ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee