albumreview_stripedfrogs.jpg.jpe

A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Album Reviews

bloomin_welcome_image_web.jpg.jpe

Theend of the year is a stressful time, what with Thanksgiving and the sundryDecember celebrations. The holidays leave one in a daze. With "Bloomin'Holidaze" the Museum of Wisconsin Art is providing all the accoutrementsne.. more

Nov 13, 2014 8:20 PM Visual Arts

megadeth.jpg.jpe

It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more

Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Music Feature

blogimage10930.jpe

In a futuristic world, vampires and corporate greed rule the roost. The story, heavy on atmosphere uses ghastly mayhem as a means of inducing bouts of conscience in its more sympathetic characters. Except for their love of '40s fashion and ... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

