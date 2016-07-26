The Edge
The Striped Frogs: Dissected
A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Craft Beer, Bath Bombs and Paper Chandeliers at MOWA's "Bloomin' Holidaze"
Theend of the year is a stressful time, what with Thanksgiving and the sundryDecember celebrations. The holidays leave one in a daze. With "Bloomin'Holidaze" the Museum of Wisconsin Art is providing all the accoutrementsne.. more
Nov 13, 2014 8:20 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Megadeth Gives in to Paranoia
It may sound strange to suggest that a band that has been together for more than 30 years is still capable of releasing an album that captures the feeling of being more
Jul 17, 2013 12:25 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In a futuristic world, vampires and corporate greed rule the roost. The story, heavy on atmosphere uses ghastly mayhem as a means of inducing bouts of conscience in its more sympathetic characters. Except for their love of '40s fashion and ... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies