Eduard Vocke
Stream JVLIAN's Head-Nodding Debut Single, "Monument"
It was just a couple of years ago that, under the moniker Zhivago, Eduard Vocke released Deep Versions, a fizzy, highly bumping crowd-pleaser of an electronic album that stands as one of the flat-out best Milwaukee EDM releases of the last decade... more
Jan 5, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Drive-By Truckers
Athens, Ga., rockers the Drive-By Truckers followed up 2008’s revelatory Brighter Than Creation’s Dark , a stripped-down and largely acoustic album recorded after guitarist Jason Isbell left the band, with this year’s... more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Britain in ‘Our Times’
A.N. Wilson has always been a hard one to pin down politically, at least if the pins and boards come off the shelf at the Wal-Mart of ready-made ideas. In recent years the award-winning British biographer has turned his attention to interpr... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments