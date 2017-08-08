Edward Fallone
Changing the Constitution?
Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an...
Aug 8, 2017 Elizabeth Elving
A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn't disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Mar 15, 2016 Lisa Kaiser
Supreme Court Candidates Spar Over Justice Prosser’s Ethics Complaint
Although he isn't on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser's actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race.
Feb 13, 2013 Lisa Kaiser
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state...
May 16, 2012 Lisa Kaiser
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit "independent news service" such as Wisconsin Reporter...
Apr 18, 2012 Chris Liebenthal