RSS

Edward Fallone

constitutionbykimdavies.jpg.jpe

Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an... more

Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM News Features 139 Comments

hero-image-justice.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM News Features 11 Comments

prosser2.jpg.jpe

Although he isn’t on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for state Supreme Court, Justice David Prosser’s actions on the court seem to be a focal point of the race. more

Feb 13, 2013 1:03 PM News Features

blogimage18693.jpe

Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage18420.jpe

How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES