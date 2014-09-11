RSS

El Senorial

Nestled in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, El Senorial continues to attract and retain a loyal customer following by providing the genuine tradición and buen sabor (good flavor) it promises more

Sep 11, 2014 6:04 PM Dining Preview

DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more

Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

