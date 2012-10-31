RSS

Election 2012

We are endorsing Congresswoman Gwen Moore for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moore has a thorough knowledge of her constituents' needs and, even better, delivers for them. Moore had a vital role

It's nearly impossible not to like and respect Democrat Rob Zerban, who we are endorsing for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin's First District.Zerban earned his success. Nothing was handed to him. Zerban grew up in a single-parent

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Tammy Baldwin for U.S. Senate.There are vast differences between Baldwin and her Republican opponent, former Gov. Tommy Thompson

President Barack Obama proudly embraces "Obamacare," the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package...

One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women...

Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the...

Wisconsin is blessed and cursed to be a swing state.The campaigns and outside groups have been spending millions of dollars on attack ads, robocalls, get-out-the-vote efforts and campaign literature in an attempt to win the state's 10 votes...

