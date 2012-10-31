Election 2012
Election 2012: Vote for Gwen Moore for U.S. Congress
We are endorsing Congresswoman Gwen Moore for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moore has a thorough knowledge of her constituents’ needs and, even better, delivers for them. Moore had a vital role more
Oct 31, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Vote for Rob Zerban for U.S. Congress
It’s nearly impossible not to like and respect Democrat Rob Zerban, who we are endorsing for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin’s First District.Zerban earned his success. Nothing was handed to him. Zerban grew up in a single-parent more
Oct 31, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Vote for Tammy Baldwin for U.S. Senate
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Tammy Baldwin for U.S. Senate.There are vast differences between Baldwin and her Republican opponent, former Gov. Tommy Thompson more
Oct 31, 2012 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Health Care Reform
President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more
Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Women’s Rights Are at Stake
One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—The Economy
Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Your Vote Matters
Wisconsin is blessed and cursed to be a swing state.The campaigns and outside groups have been spending millions of dollars on attack ads, robocalls, get-out-the-vote efforts and campaign literature in an attempt to win the state’s 10 votes... more
Oct 31, 2012 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features