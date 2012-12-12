Election Day
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
When Obama Won, So Did America's Future
What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
How to Vote on Nov. 6
The state Supreme Court did the right thing last week when it declined to hear cases that could allow Wisconsin’s restrictive new voter ID rules to be in place for the general election on Nov. 6... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Know Your Rights. These Are Your Rights.
Want to vote in the Nov. 2 election and you want to avoid hassles at the polls? The ACLU of Wisconsin has developed a handy Voter Empowerment card. Learn how to check your voter registration status, how to register, and what you sh.. more
Oct 15, 2010 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin’s Latinos Could Decide the Election
Check Out These Stories: Immigration Cruelty Spitting on Veterans What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features