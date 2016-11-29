Elections
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
A Tribute to Mothers
Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more
May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Fight to Vote
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more
Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Cease and Desist Letter
On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more
Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Vernal Equi Knocks
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And holy cats, I just realized the Wisconsin primary is April 5 and I haven’t even begun to fundraise (although I did receive a lovely contribution from my constant reader, Ingri... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:36 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band Will Bring Their "River Tour" To Milwaukee
Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "t.. more
Dec 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Auditions For Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for .. more
Oct 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Why the GOP Is Attacking the Elections Watchdog
Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more
Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Joel McNally Expresso 22 Comments
Dave Sartori for State Treasurer
We encourage Shepherd readers to cast a ballot for Dave Sartori for state treasurer. Sartori, a Cudahy resident, is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and a very active more
Oct 29, 2014 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Re-elect Secretary of State Doug La Follette
We believe that Democrat Doug La Follette is the best candidate for secretary of state. Although the Republican Legislature has diminished the stature of the office over time, La Follette has always more
Oct 29, 2014 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Implementing Voter ID in Seven Weeks Is Impossible, Opponents Say
Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Republican Appeals Court Throws Wisconsin Election into Chaos
Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more
Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Latest Scheme
In his short tenure as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele has become the most divisive and combative county executive Milwaukee County has ever had by far more
Aug 6, 2014 12:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
It’s Election Day. Vote. Polls Are Open Until 8 p.m.
The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Winning Elections
Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more
Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties