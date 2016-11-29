RSS

Elections

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

Memories Dinner Theater has the right idea with Door to Door. Take mom to a dinner theater show about motherhood. Sounds like a nice evening, actually. Not too much to worry about with dinner and a show both in the same spot. The fact that it’.. more

May 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is one of a tiny minority of Republicans these days who still appears to believe in democracy, fair elections and the right of every eligible citizen to vote regardless of race, religion or likelihood of voting... more

Apr 5, 2016 2:53 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

On March 24, 2016, attorney Michael Maistelman sent this cease-and-desist letter to interim Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and also forwarded it as a formal complaint to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. According to attor... more

Mar 30, 2016 1:29 PM News 10 Comments

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? And holy cats, I just realized the Wisconsin primary is April 5 and I haven’t even begun to fundraise (although I did receive a lovely contribution from my constant reader, Ingri... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:36 PM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

facebook.com/brucespringsteen

Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "t.. more

Dec 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for .. more

Oct 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM News Features 14 Comments

Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more

Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Expresso 22 Comments

We encourage Shepherd readers to cast a ballot for Dave Sartori for state treasurer. Sartori, a Cudahy resident, is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and a very active more

Oct 29, 2014 12:44 PM News Features

We believe that Democrat Doug La Follette is the best candidate for secretary of state. Although the Republican Legislature has diminished the stature of the office over time, La Follette has always more

Oct 29, 2014 12:41 PM News Features 1 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Late in the day on Friday, just hours after hearing oral arguments, a three-judge federal appeals court panel allowed Wisconsin’s discriminatory voter ID law to be put more

Sep 17, 2014 1:52 AM Expresso 2 Comments

In his short tenure as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele has become the most divisive and combative county executive Milwaukee County has ever had by far more

Aug 6, 2014 12:59 AM Expresso 3 Comments

The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more

Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM News Features

Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more

Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Taking Liberties

