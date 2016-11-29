Electric Guitar
Jonny T-Bird & The MPs: True Story
The bright clear tone of Jonny T-Bird’s electric guitar distinguishes the Milwaukee bluesman’s sophomore album, True Story. Organ and harmonica supplement the band’s guitar/bass/drum basics, and the combination reflects successful attempts ... more
Nov 29, 2016 2:53 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
R.I.P. Les Paul
Waukesha-born Les Paul, a rock and jazz pioneer and inventor who created the electric guitar as we know, died today of pneumonia, the Associated Press is reporting. He was 94. Paul was lucid and active in his final years, playing concerts.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard, who returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo The Bluegrass Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee