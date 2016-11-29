RSS

Electric Guitar

truestoryalbumreview.jpg.jpe

The bright clear tone of Jonny T-Bird’s electric guitar distinguishes the Milwaukee bluesman’s sophomore album, True Story. Organ and harmonica supplement the band’s guitar/bass/drum basics, and the combination reflects successful attempts ... more

Nov 29, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

blogimage4138.jpe

Waukesha-born Les Paul, a rock and jazz pioneer and inventor who created the electric guitar as we know, died today of pneumonia, the Associated Press is reporting. He was 94. Paul was lucid and active in his final years, playing concerts.. more

Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4138.jpe

Merle Haggard, who returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo The Bluegrass Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES