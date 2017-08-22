Elle Fanning
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2017
Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more
‘20th Century Women’
Writer-Director Mike Mills imbues 20th Century Women with an indie filmmaker’s respect for reality on a human scale. The film is inhabited by a handful of characters with enough dimension to feel fully human—unlike the stick figures that fi... more
Low Down
Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Director Johanna Hamilton’s marvelous documentary tells the largely forgotten story of a break-in at an FBI office in Pennsylvania by anti-war activists. What the burglars found was a trove of documents revealing the pervasive extent of FBI... more
Film Clips: May 28
Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more
