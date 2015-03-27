Ellie Kemper
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear
Last week, I answered a reader question about anal sex and hemorrhoids. This week, we'll continue our exploration of the intricacies of anal play by tackling a question about butt-plug usage: What concerns might there be if one were to use ... more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE