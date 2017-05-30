RSS

Elvis

keepquiet.jpg.jpe

Two new DVD releases of Frank Sinatra’s Timex-sponsored TV specials have been released: “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 1" and “The Frank Sinatra Collection: The Timex Shows Vol. 2." more

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM Home Movies

buzzcason.jpg.jpe

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

beingelvis.jpg.jpe

David Luhrssen explores number of new books on music. more

Feb 9, 2017 3:16 PM Books

This weekend the Next Act Theatre space on South Water Street plays host to a soulful and heartfelt autobiographical story. Storyteller Doug Vincent is joined by locally-born Sam Llanas (formerly of the BoDeans) in a fusion of music and spoken wo.. more

Sep 6, 2013 12:12 PM Theater

art_rev_portrait_soc.jpg.jpe

Fifty-plus years ago as a teen seeking the “meaning of contentment,” I listened to Elvis wail “Crying in the Chapel” and decided it was strictly cornball. My mature preferences lead me to the spiritual highs discovered in woodlands more

Jan 16, 2013 2:34 PM Visual Arts

On Friday, January 22nd, The Eastsider will be celebrating the belated birthday of Elvis Presley with a day long event. Elvis' birthday is on January 8th, but to make sure e,Sponsored Events more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES