Emily Watson
‘The Book Thief’ Comes to Milwaukee Public Library
Markus Zusak, author of the much-lauded young adult novel The Book Thief, will speak at the Milwaukee Public Library's Centennial Hall on Friday, March 11 as part of a tour celebrating the book's 10th anniversary.
'Little Boy'
A film that ultimately belongs to the Christian faith films genre, 'Little Boy' was executive produced by Roma Downey from 'Touched by an Angel' and her husband Mark Burnett.
Belle
One of the pleasures of Jane Austen involves following the protagonist as she navigates a society as regulated as a chessboard. The laws governing inheritance are clearly defined; behavior between the sexes is carefully codified; the rules ...
The Book Thief
The torch-lit night rally is an exciting diversion in The Book Thief's small German town on the eve of World War II. There are rousing songs in the village square and oratory from the mayor denouncing the enemies of the people—the plutocrat...
Film Clips: Nov. 19
Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic...
Spielberg's War Horse on DVD
<p> <em>War Horse </em>begins with a graceful sweep over England's green and pleasant landan emerald countryside under an unusually sunny sky for that partly cloudy corner of the world. Before long, director Steven Spielberg touches down on a par..
The Bad Michelle
