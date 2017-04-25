Emma Watson
Film Clips: April 27, 2017
The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Jakob Dylan
Following his two-decade journey from The Wallflowers to record-store discount bins everywhere, Jakob Dylan has quietly reinvented himself over two solo albums in the vain of Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen. 2008’s Seeing Things painted the ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews