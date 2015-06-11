Enchiladas
La Fuente Restaurants Celebrate 20 Years of Great Mexican Food
La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha. The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more
Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Cielito Lindo’s Mexican Tradition
Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
A Glimpse of Guadalajara
Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more
Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and he typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
