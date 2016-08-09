RSS

Endorsement

It’s become clear that Donald Trump is not just a horrible candidate, but a horrible person too, and would be a horrible president. It’s also clear that Paul Ryan knows this. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:15 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

We are confident that Jack Redmond is the best candidate in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 21. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:09 PM News

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM News 5 Comments

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

On the city’s Near South Side, we are recommending JoCasta Zamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She represents her district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women more

Oct 29, 2014 12:48 PM News Features

John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM News Features

We encourage Shepherd readers to cast a ballot for Dave Sartori for state treasurer. Sartori, a Cudahy resident, is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and a very active more

Oct 29, 2014 12:44 PM News Features

Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more

Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM News Features

Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more

Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM News Features

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more

Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM News Features

 News Features

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

Residents of southeastern Wisconsin can send strong message on Sept. 9 by voting for Marge Krupp in the Democra,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 6 Comments

The South Side of Milwaukee faces many critical issues that can be helped by progressive state legislation and an effective representative. ,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

