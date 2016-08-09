Endorsement
Paul Ryan’s Blank Check to Trump
It’s become clear that Donald Trump is not just a horrible candidate, but a horrible person too, and would be a horrible president. It’s also clear that Paul Ryan knows this. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:15 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Vote for Jack Redmond in Assembly District 21
We are confident that Jack Redmond is the best candidate in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 21. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Zamarripa Has Earned Another Term in Office
On the city’s Near South Side, we are recommending JoCasta Zamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She represents her district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women more
Oct 29, 2014 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Support John Weishan in Assembly District 15
John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Dave Sartori for State Treasurer
We encourage Shepherd readers to cast a ballot for Dave Sartori for state treasurer. Sartori, a Cudahy resident, is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and a very active more
Oct 29, 2014 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Support Charlie Fox for Milwaukee County Supervisor
Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more
Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Re-elect Dan Riemer in Assembly District 7
Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more
Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Endorsement: Eyon Biddle for Milwaukee Common Council District 15
The residents of the near North Side of Milwaukee have the opportunity to support an energetic, progressive candidate to the Milwaukee Common Council—Eyon Biddle. This special election will more
Apr 22, 2014 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote April 2
,News Features more
Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Endorsements
In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
How Baby Boomers Conquered Summerfest
Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more
May 20, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
It's Time to Do the Right Thing: Enact a Smoking Ban
Legislators have the opportunity to do the right thing this week by voting to ban smoking in Wisconsin. The state Senate held a hearing today and the state Assembly is holding a hearing tomorrow. Both houses could vote on legislation quickly and s.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Vote for the Worst Endorses Danny Gokey
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Peter Barca Is Best for Kenosha
The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections
Send Marge Krupp to Congress
Residents of southeastern Wisconsin can send strong message on Sept. 9 by voting for Marge Krupp in the Democra,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 6 Comments
Return Pedro Colon to the State Assembly
The South Side of Milwaukee faces many critical issues that can be helped by progressive state legislation and an effective representative. ,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
Otto Preminger's Life in Film
Director Otto Preminger (1906-1986) was a Jewish refugee from Vienna whose Hollywood career began with screen roles where he played Nazis. Some of the cast and crew who later worked with him over the course of some 35 films found him a bit Teuton.. more
Apr 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood