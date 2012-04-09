RSS

There Is No Enemy

I'm a few days late on this one, but this AP article published on ESPN.com has had me giggling for a few days.Every year we deal with Brewers baseball taking place on Good Friday and Brewers fans looking for dispensation from the Catholic church .. more

Apr 9, 2012 2:26 AM More Sports

blogimage8136.jpe

For their commitment to the road and their increasingly lengthy solos, Built to Spill this Shepherd ,Concert Reviews more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage4059.jpe

The Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall conglomerate announced a flood of upcoming concerts this morning, including performances from Lucinda Williams, Puter Mulvey, Colbie Caillat, Ingrid Michaelson and Built to Spill, who headline the Turner Hall Ballro.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4401.jpe

Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for micr,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4059.jpe

Screening this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Times Cinema is Alfred Hitchcock’s Vert Vertigo ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4401.jpe

Built to Spill's new record, There is No Enemy, comes out today, and there isn't much to say about it: It's an uneven record with some absolutely essential songs ("Planting Seeds," "Good Ol' Boredom," "Hindsight") padded with some unusually broodi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES