Engine Company No 3

engineco3brunch.jpg.jpe

The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more

Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

bloodymary.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more

Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more

Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Dining Preview

