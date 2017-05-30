RSS

The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more

May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Music Feature

They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more

Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his re.. more

Apr 2, 2013 6:15 PM On Music

Sports, as a general rule, discourage individuality. Each dresses players in matching uniforms and expects them to abide by a standard set of rules of etiquette. Baseball, however, is unique in that it provides a window into a player's personalit.. more

Jul 27, 2011 4:00 PM On Music

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

