RSS

Ep

rocketpaloma.jpg.jpe

The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Album Reviews

thepukes.jpg.jpe

Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Album Reviews

onmusic_theatomicspins.jpg.jpe

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

news1_candidates.jpg.jpe

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

wyatt ep.jpg.jpe

Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more

Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

the living statues.jpg.jpe

Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more

Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

strehlow nesha cover.jpg.jpe

Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more

Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

brief candles newhouse ep.jpg.jpe

Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more

Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

heavy hand.jpg.jpe

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

blogimage19698.jpe

They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage19579.jpe

Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage18960.jpe

Though it turns over almost completely every three or four years, Milwaukee's all-ages punk scene has been remarkably resilient, thanks to a revolving crop of young bands and promoters who are always willing to carry the torch... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7582.jpe

Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more

Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage6192.jpe

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

blogimage5747.jpe

Six weeks after they released their self-titled debut EP for free through Bandcamp, nobody knows for sure who Guards are. Their vague Bandcamp page is their only web presence, and all a Google search for the group turns up are blog posts about the.. more

Aug 25, 2010 1:35 PM On Music

blogimage5728.jpe

For a songwriter who proved so insanely prolific mid-decade, Sufjan Stevens has been fairly quiet in recent years. Excluding last year's instrumental orchestral suite The BQE, Stevens hasn't released a record since 2006 (and that record, The Avala.. more

Aug 20, 2010 2:01 PM On Music

blogimage5097.jpe

Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more

Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

blogimage10066.jpe

With some resentment, Nika Roza Danilova grew up in the wooded outskirts of rural Merrill, The Spoils ,Music Feature more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES