Rocket Paloma: Rocket Paloma
The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma's four songs she's a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh...
Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Pukes: “Murder
Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. "Murder" and "Execution" are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band's first small s...
Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Atomic Spins Tap the Tougher Side of College Rock
It sometimes feels like it's been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late '80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho ..
Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Stream the Tantalizing Debut EP from CLLCTIVE's Mystery Artist Wyatt
Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u..
Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Living Statues Offer a Rock Revival Revival
Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn't a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with "The" in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe..
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I've been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics' Certified Trap mixes. If you've never heard them before, they're gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub..
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show
Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP ..
Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
"We're a filthy, charming, lovable band," Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. "A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They're not radio-friendly, for the most
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be...
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings...
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Arizona Wilder's Double-Sided Post-Hardcore
Though it turns over almost completely every three or four years, Milwaukee's all-ages punk scene has been remarkably resilient, thanks to a revolving crop of young bands and promoters who are always willing to carry the torch...
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Gerald Walker Does Christmas
Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have ..
Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Guards' Mysterious EP Does Retro-Pop Right
Six weeks after they released their self-titled debut EP for free through Bandcamp, nobody knows for sure who Guards are. Their vague Bandcamp page is their only web presence, and all a Google search for the group turns up are blog posts about the..
Aug 25, 2010 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sufjan Stevens Drops a Surprise (and Surprisingly Dark) EP
For a songwriter who proved so insanely prolific mid-decade, Sufjan Stevens has been fairly quiet in recent years. Excluding last year's instrumental orchestral suite The BQE, Stevens hasn't released a record since 2006 (and that record, The Avala..
Aug 20, 2010 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Double Dagger's "Masks": The Rewards of Imitation
Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching..
Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Zola Jesus’ Nika Roza Danilova Talks Opera, Apocalypse
With some resentment, Nika Roza Danilova grew up in the wooded outskirts of rural Merrill, The Spoils
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature