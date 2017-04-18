RSS

Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

Why in the world are Wisconsin Republicans introducing legislation to resume building nuclear power plants in Wisconsin without waiting for any safe place to store nuclear waste? more

Dec 29, 2015 9:28 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true?                                             .. more

Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM , News Features

Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso 3 Comments

After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more

Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Around MKE

Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM News Features 8 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel have promised to sue the EPA over proposed carbon regulations on coal plants. But Ann Sayers of the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters argues that the proposed rules aren’... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Is there a link between the recent spread of mosquito-borne diseases around the world and environmental pollution? more

Jul 9, 2013 11:18 PM News Features

For the public officials who safeguard Milwaukee’s water, Cryptosporidium changed everything.Two decades ago, the parasite passed through more

May 28, 2013 9:45 PM News Features

Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more

Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM News Features

Both as governor of Texas and as the leading Republican presidential candidate, Rick Perry has established... more

Sep 12, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Like so many Republican officials of the tea party persuasion, Rick Perry... more

Aug 29, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

