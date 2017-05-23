RSS

Eric Von

csheriffclarke-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more

May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

von_dailydose.jpg.jpe

We here at the Shepherd are saddened by the passing of Eric Von, a longtime and much-loved Milwaukee broadcaster, most recently on 860 WNOV, who was a friend to our news staff over the years. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 2 Comments

von_dailydose.jpg.jpe

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more

Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

blogimage13095.jpe

In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5558.jpe

News broke last week that Eric Von will be back on the air at WMCSthis time as the host of the Morning Magazine. I’m really happy that the station is bringing back its local morning news talk show (I miss Joel and Cassandra, though). The other mor.. more

Jul 7, 2010 5:54 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5558.jpe

The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight, labels itself "progressive bluegrass," but that tag may give the wrong impression. While the group isn't immune to occasional jammy digressions in... more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES