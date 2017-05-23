Eric Von
How Right-Wing Success Destroyed David Clarke
David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more
May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Remembering Eric Von
We here at the Shepherd are saddened by the passing of Eric Von, a longtime and much-loved Milwaukee broadcaster, most recently on 860 WNOV, who was a friend to our news staff over the years. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
On the Passing of Eric Von
I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Von, a trueMilwaukee treasure. My condolences go out to his wife, Faithe Colas, his family and many friends. I had the great privilege of appearing on Eric’s 1290 WMCSshow for a few years as a w.. more
Sep 9, 2016 5:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
December 8, 1980: The Day John Lennon Died (Backbeat Books), by Keith Elliot Greenberg
In his last years John Lennon was able to slip from the captivity of celebrity into the tolerant anonymity of New York City—or so he thought. Tragically, he became the victim of a delusional celebrity hound just as his recording career had ... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
New 1290 WMCS Line Up Announced
News broke last week that Eric Von will be back on the air at WMCSthis time as the host of the Morning Magazine. I’m really happy that the station is bringing back its local morning news talk show (I miss Joel and Cassandra, though). The other mor.. more
Jul 7, 2010 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cornmeal
The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight, labels itself "progressive bluegrass," but that tag may give the wrong impression. While the group isn't immune to occasional jammy digressions in... more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee