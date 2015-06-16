Erica Brown
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Greendale's Cast Shines in 'Aida'
Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Aida' Comes to Greendale Community Theatre
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Charming Hostess
One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews