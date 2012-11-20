Erin Stapleton
Skylight’s Warm Production of a Familiar Classic
The Sound of Music is most remembered for its 1965 movie adaptation with golden-voiced Julie Andrews as Maria. However, the original 1959 stage production with the equally compelling Mary Martin had established a more more
Nov 20, 2012 12:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
The Sounds Of Time
Madeline L’Engle’s A Wrinkle In Time has been a favorite of many precocious kids growing up. My wife was one of them . . . very excited about the new First Stage adaptation of the book that opened this past weekend. I saw it as an opportunity to .. more
Jan 30, 2012 4:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sleeping in the Aviary
Though the Boston Phoenix isn’t by any means the final word on the Midwest music scene, the publication rated Madison’s Sleeping in the Aviary as the best new band in Wisconsin. Sleeping in the Aviary is an inspired choice for the honor,Tod... more
Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments