The Erotic Adventures Of The Sta

A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter
Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days.. more
Mar 5, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city's best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin'... more
Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What's Bugging Bucher and Why Van Hollen Should Be Ashamed of Himself
At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more
Apr 12, 2012 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Badass Puppetry with an Umlaut
February opens with an evening of off-center puppetry in St. Francis as Soulstice Theatre welcomes the latest show by Angry Young Men Ltd.Best known for their adaptation of Night of the Living Dead, their latest show promises all new material w.. more
Jan 12, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
