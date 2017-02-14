RSS

Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken

musicgateway_kylefeerick_byberkleyburchphotography.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

futureporn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

the jazz estate.jpg.jpe

It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last f.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage19740.jpe

Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city's best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin'... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18948.jpe

blogimage18814.jpe

blogimage18332.jpe

blogimage17631.jpe

blogimage17510.jpe

blogimage17368.jpe

blogimage17302.jpe

blogimage16386.jpe

blogimage16092.jpe

blogimage16013.jpe

blogimage15763.jpe

blogimage15274.jpe

blogimage15127.jpe

blogimage15054.jpe

blogimage14977.jpe

