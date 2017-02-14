Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken
Kyle Feerick Keeps Things Easy on ‘Heart’
Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more
Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
FuturePorn Keeps The Jazz Estate’s Tuesday Night Tradition Alive
Milwaukee’s jazz scene received a shock in January when the owner of The Jazz Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) announced that he was selling the venerable establishment. The East Side club has been home to internationally recognized jazz musici... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:57 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music
New Jazz Estate Managers Bring Change but Keep the Jazz
For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Kristina Byas Local Music
Good News: Milwaukee's Jazz Estate Isn't Going Anywhere
It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last f.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city's best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin'... more
