The Essential Milwaukee Albums O

See Who Survives GGOOLLDD's Gory "Undercovers" Video
Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more
Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2011
Milwaukee's music scene has never been known for a single sound, but in 2011... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2010
Morale in the Milwaukee music scene reached new heights this year, and for good reason. In 2010, the city produced great new music at a rate unseen all decade, with bold albums coming from veteran acts and newcomers alike. And for the first... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments