European Design Since 1985
Next Actors at Month’s End
Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school .. more
Jul 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alberto Alessi & Art of the Table @ MAM
ART TALK: ALBERTO ALESSI & ART OF THE TABLE @ MAM Alberto Alessi visited the Milwaukee Art Museum this past weekend to deliver a lecture on European Design. As a premiere design manufacturer in the 20th century passed on to him from his G.. more
Nov 23, 2010 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art. The diverse more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Parlor Mob (4/16)
It's the No Buck show... this means you get in for free! Now that you don't have an excuse, get out to Turner Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm to see The Parlor Mob. Parlor Mob will be performing w,Promotions more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions