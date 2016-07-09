RSS

European Design Since 1985

next act.jpg.jpe

Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school .. more

Jul 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ART TALK:  ALBERTO ALESSI & ART OF THE TABLE @ MAM Alberto Alessi visited the Milwaukee Art Museum this past weekend to deliver a lecture on European Design. As a premiere design manufacturer in the 20th century passed on to him from his G.. more

Nov 23, 2010 5:03 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12887.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” exhibit, which runs through Jan. 9, 2011, examines objects from 1985 to 2005 and reflects on the ways in which recent design relates to art. The diverse more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's the No Buck show... this means you get in for free! Now that you don't have an excuse, get out to Turner Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm to see The Parlor Mob. Parlor Mob will be performing w,Promotions more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES