Evan Thomas Casey

Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more

May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Theater

Off the Cuff interviews Dominic Inouye, who founded the ZIP MKE project after the Sherman Park shooting last August. The project strives to collect photos of people and places in each of Milwaukee’s 28 ZIP codes, presenting them both online... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:40 PM Off the Cuff

In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM A&E Feature

After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Local Music

Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Theater

From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Local Music

