The Coffee House Celebrates 50 Years of Milwaukee Folk
Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country.
May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Thomas Casey Music Feature 2 Comments
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre's production of Steven Dietz's Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it's an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets.
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
ZIP MKE Looks at Milwaukee Neighborhood by Neighborhood
Off the Cuff interviews Dominic Inouye, who founded the ZIP MKE project after the Sherman Park shooting last August. The project strives to collect photos of people and places in each of Milwaukee's 28 ZIP codes, presenting them both online...
Apr 4, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Thomas Casey Off the Cuff
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz's Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a...
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Milwaukee Hardcore Veterans Expire Are Ready to Do Just That
After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend.
Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Cabaret Milwaukee Settles Unfinished Business with 'Curse of the Apothecary'
Cabaret Milwaukee concluded their Apothecary Trilogy with a finale titled The Curse of The Apothecary at Blue Ribbon Hall of Best Place. Directed by Josh Bryan, this production featured a cast of fear-mongering villains, awe-inspiring heroe...
Feb 21, 2017 4:24 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Abby Jeanne Takes Her Message Across the Globe
From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love.
Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music