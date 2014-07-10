RSS

Evita

evita.jpg.jpe

Oconomowoc’sTheatre on Main is opening its production of the Andrew LloydWebber/Tim Rice favorite Evita this weekend. The musical thatbrought the world Don’t Cry For Me Argentina has been around since itdebuted as a concept album in 1976. The .. more

Jul 10, 2014 5:10 PM Theater

evita.jpg.jpe

The national touring company of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical drama Evita, at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in a disappointingly short run, turned in an exhilarating performance on opening night. With its riveting score ripe wit... more

Feb 13, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES