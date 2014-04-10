Expansion
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Ryan Braun Ovation and an Art Museum Expansion
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more
Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thinking of the Master Plan
In contrast, the recent announcement by UW-Milwaukee of its "Master Plan" What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,A&E Feature more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere A&E Feature