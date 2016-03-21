RSS

The chances you’ll need to scramblefor Brewers playoff tickets this year are about as slim as the chance you’llneed to find tickets to Bob Donovan’s inauguration as mayor. However, the Crewdoesn’t actually need to qualify for the postseason in .. more

Mar 21, 2016 7:24 PM Brew Crew Confidential

It is definitely self-serving for the Shepherd Express to list its own website, expressmilwaukee.com, as the critics’ choice, but it’s become the premier Milwaukee-focused website for tens of thousands of people in the area. Since the websi... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

  The Milwaukee Rep opened its season this past week with a production of modern playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Nikolai Gogol political comedy The Government Inspector. Featuing a cast largely consisting of talented Rep Reside.. more

Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

  Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

A free reading of Shakespeare by professional actors (a few of them union professionals) is going to attract a large audience. When my wife and I arrived at the Live Artists Have To Eat Studio, we weren’t surprised. It was packed. Lying somewhere .. more

May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The strangest production I’ve seen all season may have been Milwaukee High School of the Arts’ production of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin Of Our Teeth back in November. There’s nothing quite like the experience of seeing a larger-than-life face of M.. more

May 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Now is the time to start thinking about getting a summer job. The Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB) and the citys Earn and Learn program are providing 3,000 summer jobs for young people (between the ages of 14 and 24) who live in .. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

I think this is Cody Adams  - crazy high leg kickProof of how little Michael Marseco really isLawrie getting out of the way of an inside pitchCutter Dykstra really likes to dance when he's on base. It seemed pre-meditated. Each pitch he stepped of.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Had a great time at the Border Battle between the Timber Rattlers andthe Peoria Chiefs last night at Miller Park and took many pictures,which we'll get too more in depth later.Some quick thoughts:*Iwas super-impressed with the fielding and the .. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

This guy's name and mustache_________In the newly remodeled Brewers store in left field you can buy jersey T-Shirts of most anyone on the Brewers roster.You'll notice Gallardo's are going like hot-cakes.But the one player who's sold out?That's rig.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

For anyone interested in being an indie filmmaker, or in how indie filmmaking works, The Reel Truth (published by Faber & Faber) is worth a look. Written by Reed Martin, who taught business courses at Columbia and NYU, The Reel Truth is both .. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more

Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Auditions announcements flutter into my email occasionally. Here are three upcoming auditions that sound promising:FAMEYOU’RE GONNA LIVE FOREVER (MAYBE)The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is staging an upcoming summer production of the1988 David D.. more

Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

A funny thing about the ‘60s was that it made some folks miss the ‘50s. One of the starting points of the era’s nostalgic “rock’n’roll revival” was the show stopping performance documented in Little Richard: Live at theToronto Peace Festival 196.. more

Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Cursive has laid out a novel pricing plan for its latest album, Mama, I'm Swollen. On Sunday, the band began selling 320 Kbps mp3s of the album for $1, raising the price a buck each day until it tops off at $9 on the album's release date. It's a.. more

Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

I’d arrived at the Sunset Playhouse a bit early. The show wasn’t setto start for another half hour, so I nestled into the lobby and waitedwith an MGD Lite from the concessons stand. The wall between both entrances to the Sunset’sFurlan Auditori.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.Ryan BraunPrince FielderJ.J. HardyMike CameronCorey HartBill HallRickie WeeksTrot Nixon and Chris DuffyManny ParraBench Players - spec.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

I made one last stop to America's least-loved big box this afternoon hoping to score some of the 60%-off CDs the Circuit City commercials have been promising in bold letters. No luck. The location at South 76th Street was sold out of pretty much e.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

