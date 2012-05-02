Expressmilwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Web Kudos: The Shepherd's second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards, celebrating expressmilwaukee.com readers' picks for the best websites, blogs... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Joe Budden Wins Most-Improved Award
There's a great moment on Joe Budden's new album—actually, there are a lot of great moments on Joe Budden's new album, this one just struck me as particularly novel—where on the penultimate track Budden prays for understanding. You don't need to b.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mogwai @ Turner Hall Ballroom, May 9
Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai, whose crashing, crescendoing guitar-based instrumentals have inspired modern groups like Explosions in the Sky, have included a May 9 stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom on their latest tour behind their sixth albu.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drive-By Truckers Postpone Milwaukee Show
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Q&A with Idol Front-runner Danny Gokey
A Milwaukeean is now the "American Idol" front-runner. Deeply Christian, boyishly handsome but sexually non-threatening, with a powerful, vaguely schmaltzy voice that evokes his sad backstory (his wife died last year), Danny Gokey is one of the mo.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oscar Afterward
I wish the Razzies were televised. You know, the Golden Raspberry Awards handed out on the eve of the Oscars to the year’s worst movies. Much can be learned by starring into the Hollywood abyss where the green light is given to the likes of India.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rising Black Wealth
In American history black was often synonymous with poverty. But there have been always been exceptional individuals and a documentary for CNBC shows that more African Americans are getting rich, spurred in some cases by black wealth fostering mo.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rough Impressions of "The Sum Of Us"
There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Points East Owner Accused of Child Porn
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Next Season from Next Act
As I prepare to tenuously navigate through a weekend in which I will be attending four shows in three days, I can’ help but notice that there have been a couple of upcoming seasons announced . . . Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season next year,.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
U2's New Album is All Over the Place
The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Misreporting the Stimulus Package's Woes
So President Barack Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act into law today. No matter your opinion of the details of the $789 billion stimulus package, I think we can all agree that the corporate media’s coverage of it was downrigh.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
And We Thought Milwaukee Had Issues Booking Hip-Hop
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marquette's "My Name Is Rachel Corrie"
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24
"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Founders of America
Most of the men who established the United States were intelligent and well read, hard working and hard drinking, according to the History Channel mini-series “Founding Fathers.” The documentary occupies two discs of a mammoth 14-DVD set, “The Fo.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
High Schoolers show sportsmanship isn't dead
Read this on ESPN (actually saw the link on Twitter) and it's about a game between DeKalb (Ill.) High School and Milwaukee Madison.One of the Madison players had just lost his mother and wasn't planning on playing. He showed up late to the game, h.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wilco @ The Pabst Theater, April 14 and 15
No ticket details on this one yet, just the bare-bone basics: Perennial draws Wilco will return to the Pabst Theater for a pair of shows in April. The alt-country pioneers will perform on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music