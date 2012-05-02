RSS

Web Kudos: The Shepherd's second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards, celebrating expressmilwaukee.com readers' picks for the best websites, blogs... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

There's a great moment on Joe Budden's new album—actually, there are a lot of great moments on Joe Budden's new album, this one just struck me as particularly novel—where on the penultimate track Budden prays for understanding. You don't need to b.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Scottish post-rock pioneers Mogwai, whose crashing, crescendoing guitar-based instrumentals have inspired modern groups like Explosions in the Sky, have included a May 9 stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom on their latest tour behind their sixth albu.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

A Milwaukeean is now the "American Idol" front-runner. Deeply Christian, boyishly handsome but sexually non-threatening, with a powerful, vaguely schmaltzy voice that evokes his sad backstory (his wife died last year), Danny Gokey is one of the mo.. more

Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

I wish the Razzies were televised. You know, the Golden Raspberry Awards handed out on the eve of the Oscars to the year’s worst movies. Much can be learned by starring into the Hollywood abyss where the green light is given to the likes of India.. more

Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

In American history black was often synonymous with poverty. But there have been always been exceptional individuals and a documentary for CNBC shows that more African Americans are getting rich, spurred in some cases by black wealth fostering mo.. more

Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more

Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

As I prepare to tenuously navigate through a weekend in which I will be attending four shows in three days, I can’ help but notice that there have been a couple of upcoming seasons announced . . . Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season next year,.. more

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

So President Barack Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act into law today. No matter your opinion of the details of the $789 billion stimulus package, I think we can all agree that the corporate media’s coverage of it was downrigh.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Most of the men who established the United States were intelligent and well read, hard working and hard drinking, according to the History Channel mini-series “Founding Fathers.” The documentary occupies two discs of a mammoth 14-DVD set, “The Fo.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Read this on ESPN (actually saw the link on Twitter) and it's about a game between DeKalb (Ill.) High School and Milwaukee Madison.One of the Madison players had just lost his mother and wasn't planning on playing. He showed up late to the game, h.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Three more finds from the endless piles of $1 CDs at Half Price Books on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd:The Soup Roses – Hotwired (1992)Early ’90s alt-rockers weren’t much interested in dancing, at least not in America. But things were different in the .. more

Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Around MKE

No ticket details on this one yet, just the bare-bone basics: Perennial draws Wilco will return to the Pabst Theater for a pair of shows in April. The alt-country pioneers will perform on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. more

Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

