Extra Crispy Brass Band
Bastille Days Serves All Things French
Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days festival in Downtown’s Cathedral Square offers food and wine, a replica Eiffel Tower and lots and lot of other French-flavored stuff! more
Jul 11, 2017 1:03 PM Lisa Kortebein A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: June 1-7, 2017
Summer festival season is finally here. more
May 30, 2017 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Extra Crispy Brass Band: Extra Crispy Brass Band
New album by Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band, which replicates the sound of New Orleans street bands. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:31 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Herman Astro Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Mardi Gras Party at Turner Hall
Milwaukee doesn't have a particularly rich Mardi Gras tradition, but for the last several years the city has come out for at least one reoccurring Fat Tuesday celebration: Radio Milwaukee's annual Mardi Gras party at Turner Hall Ballroom with Maxi.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE Backyard BBQ
Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Extra Crispy Brass Band's Hot Jazz
The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Wisconsin Payday Loan Bills Released
Although consumer advocates had hoped that a Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly would deliver tough payday lending regulations to the governor for his signature, a bill capping payday loan interest rates at 36% hasn’t made it out... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments