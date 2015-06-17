RSS

The Fairy Queen

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a whimsically beautiful place. Strange and beautiful sculptures rest in and around an idyllic space that feels halfway between Wisconsin and dream. It’s the prefect place to encounter some fairies. This comi.. more

Jun 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

fairy queen- mot.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

thinkstockphotos-dv1970005.jpg.jpe

It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more

Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Around MKE

blogimage11740.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES