The Fairy Queen
The Fairy Queen Visits Lynden Sculpture Gallery
The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a whimsically beautiful place. Strange and beautiful sculptures rest in and around an idyllic space that feels halfway between Wisconsin and dream. It’s the prefect place to encounter some fairies. This comi.. more
Jun 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Fairy Queen’ in the Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM John Schneider Classical Music
All Milwaukee's a Stage
It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more
Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Shares Day Care Providers Sound Off
Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments