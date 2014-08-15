RSS

Fajitas Grill

It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more

Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

dining_shortorders.jpg.jpe

It was quite a surprise when the Fajitas Grill on Farwell Avenue abruptly closed last June, but recently they reopened at 530 E. Mason St., in what was formerly Café Plaza Venezuela. The new Fajitas is considerably larger than the more

Feb 19, 2013 10:00 PM Dining Preview

blogimage10569.jpe

Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

