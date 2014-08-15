Fajitas Grill
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Provide a Show of Unity in Milwaukee
It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more
Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Welcome Back Fajitas!
It was quite a surprise when the Fajitas Grill on Farwell Avenue abruptly closed last June, but recently they reopened at 530 E. Mason St., in what was formerly Café Plaza Venezuela. The new Fajitas is considerably larger than the more
Feb 19, 2013 10:00 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fajitas Grill Comes to Farwell and Brady
Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments