The Family Sign
This Week in Milwaukee: June 26-July 2
Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more
Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: TV on the Radio, Foo Fighters, Low, Atmosphere
Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more
Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee