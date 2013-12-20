Fast Food
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis, living wage, minimum wage, David Bowen, Milwaukee County, Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS, UW-Milwaukee, fast food, service industry, health care, income inequality, Medicaid, BadgerCare, FoodShare, Earned Income Tax Credit... more
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Low Wages in Fast Food Cost Taxpayers $166 Million in Wisconsin
More than half of all front-line fast food workers earn so little that they are enrolled in one or more public assistance programs such as Medicaid, food assistance or the more
Oct 23, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Raising McWages
The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be more
Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
The Revolutionaries Feeding the Obesity Crisis
Major food corporations face a quandary. They are under Wall Street's constant profit-growth pressure, but they can't substantially raise product prices because the food market is so cost... more
Jun 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Future Welcomes The NEW Museum of Wisconsin Art
The future unfolds in West Bend on the banks of the Milwaukee River for the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA). New plans for their modern home enticed a crowd at the present museum on a Sunday, May 23 afternoon as the town looked over the render.. more
Jun 1, 2010 3:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
An Evening In The Afterlife With The Skylight
With a prolific history spanning 25 years and a great many works of musical theatre, W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan have their place in theatre history firmly established. Countless productions of The Pirates of Panzance, The H.M.S. Pinafore an.. more
May 31, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Big Boi, Liars, Surfer Blood, Major Lazer added to Pitchfork Fest
Apr 9, 2010 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Leaving the Fast Lane
Youdon’thave to dig deep to see the allure of fast food. It’s cheap Slow Food International Manifesto ,Cover Story more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Leaving the Fast Lane
When the McDonald’s Corp. choseRome’s treasured Piazza di Spagna as a site fo Slow Food International Manifesto ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
What Causes Obesity?
Obesity’snot something that has one simple “cause.” It’s influenced by a numberof factors, from the foods you eat to the type and amount of exerciseyou do to your ,News Features more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features