The Fast Foodie
Shepherd Express’ Final Street Eats of the Summer
The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more
Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
On the Streets
“Location, location, location” may have originally been used to describe the ruthless, unforgiving world of real estate, but the universally accepted mantra is often applied to the hypercompetitive restaurant business, where more
May 21, 2013 6:56 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Fast Foodie's Globacos, Now By Bike
Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts