The Fast Foodie

The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more

Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Dining Preview

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

“Location, location, location” may have originally been used to describe the ruthless, unforgiving world of real estate, but the universally accepted mantra is often applied to the hypercompetitive restaurant business, where more

May 21, 2013 6:56 PM A&E Feature

Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

